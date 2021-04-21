UrduPoint.com
Most Latinos Believe US Immigration System Needs Major Reforms - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:40 AM

Most Latinos Believe US Immigration System Needs Major Reforms - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) A more than 80 percent of Hispanic citizens of the United States believe the country's immigration system needs major reforms and an overhaul, with large shares saying it requires major reforms or has to be completely rebuilt, according to new Pew Research Center opinion poll.

"Latinos broadly agree that the US immigration system needs an overhaul, with large shares saying it requires major changes (53 percent) or needs to be completely rebuilt (29 percent)," the Pew Research Center announced on Tuesday.

Only 17 percent of US Hispanics believe the immigration system needs no or only minor changes, according to the national survey of Hispanic adults, which was conducted in March, the Pew Research Center said.

"A majority of Latino immigrants and those born in the US share the view that the country's immigration system needs fixing, and this sentiment extends across all ages and education levels. ... At least three-quarters of Latinos in both political parties say the immigration system needs major changes or a total rebuild," Pew Research Center said.

On immigration policy, the survey shows Latinos place a high priority on allowing unauthorized immigrants to stay in the country legally, with 52 percent saying it was a very important goal to allow immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children - a group often referred to as "Dreamers" - to apply for legal status, Pew Research Center added.

