Most Libyans Vaccinated Against COVID-19 With Russia's Sputnik V Shot - Minister

Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:45 PM

Most Libyan citizens have been immunized against the coronavirus with Russia's vaccine Sputnik V, Libyan Minister of State for Economic Affairs Salama Al-Ghwail told Sputnik on Thursday

"Sputnik V is very popular in Libya, it has a good reputation. Most people in Libya have been immunized with this vaccine," Al-Ghwail said.

The North African country currently needs new batches of the Russian vaccine, the official added.

Libya announced the launch of a nationwide vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in mid-April, with the use of Sputnik V, as well as the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and China's Sinovac. In July, the country also received the first batch of another Russian vaccine, single-dose Sputnik Light.

