Open Menu

Most Markets Up Ahead Of US Jobs, Tokyo Hit By Strong Yen

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Most markets up ahead of US jobs, Tokyo hit by strong yen

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Asian markets mostly rose Friday as traders tried to track a Wall Street rally ahead of crucial US jobs data, while Tokyo took a hit from an extended Yen rally on bets Japan will drop its ultra-loose monetary policy.

A volatile week looked set to end on a positive note as a series of figures indicated the US labour market and economy were slowing, fuelling speculation the US Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates in early 2024.

Hopes for a lower rate environment were behind a stock rally last month, though December has been a little tougher owing to worries the buying may have been overdone.

There is also some reticence among traders owing to concerns that the weaker economic readings suggest the world's number one economy could tip into recession.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Japan May December Market From Asia Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

5 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

14 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

14 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

14 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

14 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

14 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

14 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

14 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

15 hours ago

More Stories From World