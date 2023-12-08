Most markets up ahead of US jobs, Tokyo hit by strong yen

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Asian markets mostly rose Friday as traders tried to track a Wall Street rally ahead of crucial US jobs data, while Tokyo took a hit from an extended Yen rally on bets Japan will drop its ultra-loose monetary policy.

A volatile week looked set to end on a positive note as a series of figures indicated the US labour market and economy were slowing, fuelling speculation the US Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates in early 2024.

Hopes for a lower rate environment were behind a stock rally last month, though December has been a little tougher owing to worries the buying may have been overdone.

There is also some reticence among traders owing to concerns that the weaker economic readings suggest the world's number one economy could tip into recession.