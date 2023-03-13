(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The majority of Moldovans are discontent with the work of President Maia Sandu, the government and the ruling Action and Solidarity (PAS) party amid rising living costs, a survey conducted by the Moldovan company Magenta Consulting and commissioned by German nonprofit Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom showed Monday.

"According to the survey, 63% of the country's citizens have a negative view of the president's performance. Of this group, about 44% are strongly dissatisfied and 19% are rather dissatisfied. With regard to the PAS' performance, 75% negatively assess its work in parliament. Of this number, 43% said they were strongly dissatisfied and 32% were rather dissatisfied.

Some 76% are dissatisfied with the government's performance. Forty-five percent are strongly dissatisfied and another 31% are rather dissatisfied," Magenta Consulting's director Dumitru Slonovschi said on social media.

The poll was conducted among 1,421 respondents from January 11 to February 6, with the margin of error not exceeding 3%.

Trade disruptions and unbridled inflation, sparked across Europe by the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by hostilities in Ukraine, have had a particularly negative impact on Moldova's energy sector. prices in Moldova grew sevenfold for gas and foufold for electricity in 2022.�