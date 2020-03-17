UrduPoint.com
Most New Coronavirus Cases In China Now Imported - Health Commission

Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Most New Coronavirus Cases in China Now Imported - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) A vast majority of new coronavirus cases in China are now being brought in from abroad, with 20 out of the 21 new cases reported over the past 24 hours imported from outside the country, China's National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The one new domestic case was registered in Wuhan, where COVID-19 is said to have originated and what was the epicenter of the pandemic before Europe worsened.

The commission said that it has now registered a total of 143 cases of imported coronavirus overall.

In addition to the 21 new cases across the mainland, China has registered 13 deaths, 930 recoveries, and a drop of severe cases by 202.

Although China remains the worst-hit country overall - with over 3,220 deaths from nearly 70,000 cases in the country alone - the severity of infections began to nosedive in late February.

The health commission last week officially confirmed that China was past its peak, and by Monday, the number of cases outside China overtook the number of cases inside.

