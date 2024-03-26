Most New Zealand Home Buyers Consider Natural Hazard Risks: Report
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Nine in 10 homebuyers are now considering natural hazard risk when deciding on a property, a new report said on Tuesday.
A total of 89 percent of people who have recently bought or are considering buying a property have natural hazard risks on their minds, according to a report released by the New Zealand Earthquake Commission (EQC).
"New Zealand is highly exposed to natural hazard risks, including a range of geological hazards like earthquakes and volcanoes, as well as severe weather events and the resulting hazards such as flooding and coastal inundation," said EQC Chief Resilience and Research Officer Jo Horrocks.
"It is not surprising that the devastation caused by the severe weather events last year has made New Zealanders more aware of natural hazard risks," Horrocks said.
New Zealand's largest city Auckland experienced severe weather events in January last year, with serious floods claiming at least four lives and damaging property, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.
Recent Stories
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
More Stories From World
-
Top seed Swiatek exits Miami with Gauff after upsets32 seconds ago
-
S. Koreans see conservative-liberal conflict as most serious40 seconds ago
-
S. Korea's retail sale grows in February44 seconds ago
-
ChiNext Index up at midday Tuesday46 seconds ago
-
Some 2,000 delegates to attend Boao Forum for Asia49 seconds ago
-
China says issued 'strong' complaint over Western hacking claims52 seconds ago
-
Energy transition key to Asia's green development: report56 seconds ago
-
Asian economy forecast to grow 4.5 pct in 2024: report59 seconds ago
-
Nets out-muscle Raptors to snap six-game losing streak11 minutes ago
-
Singapore's manufacturing output up 3.8 pct in February11 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's domestic visitors up 16.1 pct on year in Q4 202311 minutes ago
-
Olympics tech firm Atos posts huge loss but says Games unaffected21 minutes ago