Most New Zealand home buyers consider natural hazard risks: report

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Nine in 10 homebuyers are now considering natural hazard risk when deciding on a property, a new report said on Tuesday.

A total of 89 percent of people who have recently bought or are considering buying a property have natural hazard risks on their minds, according to a report released by the New Zealand Earthquake Commission (EQC).

"New Zealand is highly exposed to natural hazard risks, including a range of geological hazards like earthquakes and volcanoes, as well as severe weather events and the resulting hazards such as flooding and coastal inundation," said EQC Chief Resilience and Research Officer Jo Horrocks.

"It is not surprising that the devastation caused by the severe weather events last year has made New Zealanders more aware of natural hazard risks," Horrocks said.

New Zealand's largest city Auckland experienced severe weather events in January last year, with serious floods claiming at least four lives and damaging property, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.