Most of Domestic Terrorism Cases in US Some Version of White Supremacist Violence - FBI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) A majority of domestic terrorism cases investigated in the United States by the FBI include some form of white supremacist violence, FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a congressional hearing.

"A majority of domestic terrorism cases that we've investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacist violence," Wray told the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Wray noted that through the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the FBI has made about 100 arrests concerning international terrorism, including homegrown violence extremism.

In June, US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Tom Cullen said the United States has been experiencing a rise in white supremacy, domestic terrorism and hate crimes for the past several years.

According to FBI data, there were a total of 7,175 hate crime incidents reported in 2017, up more than 17 percent from 2016.