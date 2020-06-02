Most of Europe Ready to Reopen Borders by June 15 - Latvian Foreign Minister

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The majority of countries in Europe will be able to reopen their borders by June 15, allowing international travelers to arrive without needing to spend 14 days in self-isolation as most nations have passed the peak of their COVID-19 outbreaks, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said Monday.

"By June 15, it is likely that it will be possible to move freely through the borders of most of Europe without observing a 14-day self-isolation period," Rinkevics said during an appearance on Latvia's TV3 broadcaster.

In mid-June, the European Union is expected to take a joint decision over the reopening of the bloc's borders.

The Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary have already removed the majority of their border controls and other countries, such as Germany and Italy, are planning similar measures.

According to Rinkevics, the key criteria that countries must meet in order to allow international travel without the need for quarantine measures will be having no more than 15 active cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Latvia on Monday by the country's Health Ministry. Since the start of the outbreak, 1,066 people in the Baltic state have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of 24 people.