Most Of Mariupol Is Under Control Of Russian Military - Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Most of Mariupol Is Under Control of Russian Military - Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Most of the city of Mariupol is currently under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, Chechen Republic head Ramzan Kadyrov said.

Earlier, the Chechen authorities confirmed that Kadyrov was in Mariupol. The head of Chechnya met with Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin and discussed plans for further cooperation.

"Russian servicemen have carried out tremendous work to liberate the city, a significant part of the enemy's manpower and armored vehicles has been destroyed. At the moment, most of the city is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

