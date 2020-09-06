UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Of Muscovites To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Several Months - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

Most of Muscovites to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Several Months - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expressed hope on Sunday that the majority of the Russian capital's residents would be vaccinated against COVID-19 within several months.

"I hope that in a few months most of Moscow residents will be vaccinated, voluntarily, of course, nevertheless, I think that the choice here is natural," Sobyanin said in an interview with Russia's NTV broadcaster.

The mayor has noted that the disease is not yet gone, but the city passed the peak lightly.

On August 11, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19, named Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute. The vaccine is expected to be initially distributed among special groups, such as health care workers and teachers, before gradually expanding to the general populace.

Moscow has confirmed a total of 266,357 cases, including 4,891 fatalities.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia August Sunday

Recent Stories

DLD adopts artificial intelligence technology in s ..

21 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed visits Government Support Depar ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses ways of driving innova ..

1 hour ago

‘Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team’ aims ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry conducts further 87,336 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitar ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.