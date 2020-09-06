Most of Muscovites to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Several Months - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expressed hope on Sunday that the majority of the Russian capital's residents would be vaccinated against COVID-19 within several months.

"I hope that in a few months most of Moscow residents will be vaccinated, voluntarily, of course, nevertheless, I think that the choice here is natural," Sobyanin said in an interview with Russia's NTV broadcaster.

The mayor has noted that the disease is not yet gone, but the city passed the peak lightly.

On August 11, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19, named Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute. The vaccine is expected to be initially distributed among special groups, such as health care workers and teachers, before gradually expanding to the general populace.

Moscow has confirmed a total of 266,357 cases, including 4,891 fatalities.