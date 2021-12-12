PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) The referendum on the independence of the territory of New Caledonia, which consists of multiple islands in the South Pacific, from France has ended up with 96.2% of the voters saying no to the proposal, the 1ere broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing the results of 86% processed votes.

The third and final referendum on the issue took place earlier in the day, with a record low turnout as the supporters of independence had called for a boycott.

New Caledonians voted against a split from France in 2018 and 2020 under the Pacific territory's deal with the former colonial power.