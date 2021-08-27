UrduPoint.com

Most Of New Zealand To Ease COVID Lockdown Next Week - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

Most of New Zealand to Ease COVID Lockdown Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday easing coronavirus-related lockdown measures across the country, except for the largest city of Auckland and the Northland region, media reported.

Most of the country will downgrade from the maximum Alert Level 4 to Level 3 starting August 31. Lockdowns in Auckland and Northland will be in force for at least two more weeks, the RNZ broadcaster said.

"We will need to be confident we've stamped it out and have cases contained and isolated," Ardern told reporters, as quoted by the broadcaster.

On Monday, Ardern announced the extension of lockdown until August 27 in the whole country and until the end of the month in Auckland as the highly contagious Delta variant causes a spike in COVID-19 infections. On Friday, the country reported 70 new cases of the infection, bringing the total toll to 347, with most of them reported in Auckland.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Alert Auckland August Media From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dengue virus showing presence in parts of KP: Brie ..

Dengue virus showing presence in parts of KP: Briefing

31 minutes ago
 Malaysia's July exports rise 5 pct on year

Malaysia's July exports rise 5 pct on year

31 minutes ago
 Turkey holds first talks with Taliban in Kabul: Er ..

Turkey holds first talks with Taliban in Kabul: Erdogan

32 minutes ago
 Tenpin bowling semis on Sunday

Tenpin bowling semis on Sunday

32 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

32 minutes ago
 CPWB reunites 68,645 street children with families ..

CPWB reunites 68,645 street children with families in one year

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.