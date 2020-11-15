UrduPoint.com
Most Of Peruvian Ministers Resign Over Police Violence Against Protesters - Reports

Sun 15th November 2020

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Thirteen of the 18 ministers of the new Peruvian government have resigned in protest against police brutality during the protests that began in the country after the Peruvian Congress' decision to impeach President Martin Vizcarra, media reported.

On Saturday, two people were killed and 94 were injured during mass protests in Peru against the impeachment of Vizcarra.

According to RPP broadcaster, the home secretary, the minister of justice and the minister of health are among those, who left the new cabinet after the information about the two deaths had been confirmed.

On Monday, the congress impeached Vizcarra over corruption and bribery in a 105-19 vote. Congress Chairman Manuel Merino assumed his duties as interim president.

Peruvians reacted by taking to the streets en masse to protest the change of government five months before the scheduled election. The largest protests have been taking place in Lima, the country's capital. Initially peaceful rallies grew into clashes with law enforcement, with officers reportedly firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

