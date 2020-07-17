Most of Provinces in Mongolia at Risk of Bubonic Plague - Scientist

Almost all of Mongolia's provinces are at risk for the bubonic plague, Bandikhuu Amgalanbayar, the deputy director of the National Center for Zoonotic Diseases (NCZD), said

According to him, there are six reported cases of bubonic plague in the country so far, with three of them being confirmed by laboratory testing.

"A total of 137 soums (administrative subdivisions) of 17 provinces in our country are now risk areas of bubonic plague or natural homes of the zoonotic disease. Especially, western provinces such as Bayan-Ulgii, Govi-Altai, Khovd and Uvs have been regarded as high-risk areas of the plague," Amgalanbayar told the Xinhua news agency.

He added that, per the World Health Organization, the disease can lead to a person's death in less than a day if left untreated and urged people to stop hunting marmots for meat to avoid the infection.

"This year, we are planning to vaccinate more than 32,000 people who are at risk of being infected with bubonic plague.

Currently, the immunization rate is over 60 percent," Amgalanbayar noted.

Earlier in July, two cases of the bubonic plague were confirmed in the Inner Mongolia province of China. Two cases of the disease were also confirmed earlier in Mongolia's Khovd province. On Sunday, media reported, citing the NCZD, that a 15-year-old boy had died of suspected infection of bubonic plague in the western Mongolian province of Govi-Altai after having eaten marmot meat with friends. It was later confirmed to be the case.

Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgiy Zinoviev said on Tuesday that Moscow does not see any serious threat from the possible spread of the bubonic plague from Mongolia and China, as the movement of people across the border has been almost completely stopped.