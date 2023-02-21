UrduPoint.com

Most Of Putin's Speech Will Likely Be Devoted To Russia's Special Operation - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Most of Putin's Speech Will Likely Be Devoted to Russia's Special Operation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Most of the address by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly will likely be devoted to assessing causes and inevitability of the special operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, it will be dedicated to the year that has ended, 2022, the year that was marked by the start of the special military operation. And it can be assumed with a high degree of certainty that it is precisely this, in many respects an assessment of the causes, an assessment of the inevitability of the special military operation, its predestination and necessity from the point of view of our national interests, that at least most of this message will be devoted to," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Channel One.

Related Topics

Assembly Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

2 hours ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

2 hours ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.