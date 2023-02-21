MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Most of the address by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly will likely be devoted to assessing causes and inevitability of the special operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, it will be dedicated to the year that has ended, 2022, the year that was marked by the start of the special military operation. And it can be assumed with a high degree of certainty that it is precisely this, in many respects an assessment of the causes, an assessment of the inevitability of the special military operation, its predestination and necessity from the point of view of our national interests, that at least most of this message will be devoted to," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Channel One.