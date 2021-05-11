Most of Scotland to Ease Coronavirus Rules From Monday - Sturgeon

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday announced a planned easing of coronavirus restrictions for most of the country starting May 17.

"The situation overall is now a very positive one. That means we are in a position to relax more restrictions and to restore much more normality to the everyday life," she said at a news briefing.

All parts of mainland Scotland, except the council area of Moray, will move from current Level 3 down to Level 2, after seeing the average number of cases drop from 226 per day to 177 per day.

That means that six people from three households will be able to meet in each others' houses and in a hospitality setting, and eight people from eight households will be able to meet outdoors. Hugging people from other households will also be permitted.