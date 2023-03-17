UrduPoint.com

Most Of UK Healthcare Unions Support Government's Offer On Pay Raise - Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Most of UK leading healthcare unions have supported the government plan on pay raise following mass strikes as they plan to recommend the offer to their members in the coming weeks, the UK government said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the UK's i newspaper reported, citing sources, that the government and unions of the UK National Health Service (NHS) had reached a deal on pay raise, which could put an end to months of strikes of nurses and ambulance workers across the country.

"The Royal College of Nursing, UNISON (the union of ambulance workers), GMB, the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy and the British Dietetic Association will recommend the offer to their members in consultations that will be held over the coming weeks," the statement read.

All scheduled strikes are paused, while the consultations on the government proposal are taking place, according to the UK government.

Under the offer, healthcare workers would receive a a non-consolidated award of 2% of salary for the current 2022-2023 financial year on top of the 4% pay raise the workers got last year, which brings the total raise to 5.

5% to 9.3% depending on the occupation, the government stated. This is in addition to a backlog bonus of at least 1,250 Pounds ($1,500) or more depending on experience.

The plan also provides for a 5% consolidated increase in pay, or at least 1,065 pounds, for 2023-2024, according to the statement.

"We have taken a reasonable approach throughout and this offer is good for NHS staff, it's good for the taxpayer and most importantly it is good news for patients whose care will no longer be disrupted by strike action," UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said commenting on the government offer, as quoted in the statement.

For months, the UK's NHS has suffered from a severe shortage of workers. More and more people have been leaving the profession amid excessive workloads, rising prices and a lack of opportunities to upgrade their skills. Thousands of UK ambulance workers staged protests during the winter, demanding higher wages amid surging inflation in the country. Other health care workers, including nurses, physical rehabilitation specialists, paramedics and their assistants also joined the strikes.

