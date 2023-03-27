UrduPoint.com

Most Orthodox Jews In Israel Back Judicial Reform - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Two-thirds of religious Israelis want Benjamin Netanyahu's government to carry on with its divisive judicial reform agenda, a survey conducted by Direct Polls has found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Two-thirds of religious Israelis want Benjamin Netanyahu's government to carry on with its divisive judicial reform agenda, a survey conducted by Direct Polls has found.

The poll of 1,300 people, published Monday by the Arutz Sheva news website, showed that 66% of those sampled wanted the reform process to go ahead despite massive pushback from protesters, while 32% said it should be halted. Two percent were undecided.

The draft legislation seeks to shake up the judiciary, curtailing the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it rules to be unconstitutional.

Thousands have been protesting against the reform nationwide for three straight months.

In response, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, of the ultra-Orthodox Religious Zionism party, said the reform would "fix the justice system." He urged supporters of Netanyahu's far-right government to take to the streets to make their voices heard.

