Most Parts of Zambia Experience Power Cuts - State Energy Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Zambian energy company Zesco announced on Friday that power outages occurred in most parts of the country after a major power station stopped generating energy.

"ZESCO Limited announces loss of power generation at one of its major power stations which has resulted in power outage in most parts of the country.

Restoration of power is in progress," Zesco said on Facebook.

On Wednesday, Zesco warned its customers of power supply cuts in the area around the Mkushi copper mine, caused by maintenance operations planned for Friday. Power was reportedly restored right after the work was over.