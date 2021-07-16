Most People in UK to Keep Wearing Face Masks When COVID-19 Restrictions Are Lifted -Survey

Almost two thirds of adults in the United Kingdom will continue wearing face covering in shops and public transport beyond July 19, when limits on social contact and many other Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted as part of the government's roadmap of the lockdown, the Office for National Statistics reported on Friday

The survey conducted by ONS among 3,824 people between July 7-11 also found that most adults believe that measures such as wearing a face covering when shopping (90%) and social distancing (88%) to stop the spread of coronavirus are important.

More than half (57%) said they are worried about the plan to remove legal restrictions, including one-fifth (20%) who are very worried, the report added.

The remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be eased in England and Scotland from July 19 and in Northern Ireland and Wales from July 26 and August 7, respectively.

In London and some parts of the country, however, people will still be required to wear face covering on public transport as a condition of travel.

On Thursday, England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty has warned that the UK is "not out of the woods yet," as he urged people to be cautious after the so-called 'Freedom Day'.

"I don't think we should underestimate the fact that we could get into trouble again surprisingly fast," Whitty told an online event hosted by the Science Museum.

A further 48,553 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the UK on Thursday, but Health Minister Sajid Javid has admitted that coronavirus cases could rise to 100,000 per day after restrictions are lifted on July 19.