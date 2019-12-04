UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most People Killed In Major Explosion At Sudan Factory Were Indian Nationals - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:19 PM

Most People Killed in Major Explosion at Sudan Factory Were Indian Nationals - Embassy

At least 18 Indians are presumed to be among almost two dozen dead in a Tuesday fire that followed a large explosion at a ceramics factory in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the Indian embassy in Khartoum said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) At least 18 Indians are presumed to be among almost two dozen dead in a Tuesday fire that followed a large explosion at a ceramics factory in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the Indian embassy in Khartoum said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Sudanese media put the death toll at 23 people with 130 more injured.

"Reference trailing Advisory dated 03.12.2019 on the fire incident at the Seela Ceramic Factory, Bahri, Khartoum. As per the latest reports, but so far not confirmed officially, 18 are dead. The status of the others is as per lists given below, but some of the missing may be in the list of the dead, which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt," the embassy tweeted, attaching a list of names.

The Names of 16 individuals are currently on the "missing" list. Of the survivors, three are currently in intensive care and four in the general ward, as per the embassy.

India's External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, confirmed on Wednesday that a number of Indian workers were injured and killed.

"Have just received the tragic news of a major blast in the 'Saloomi' ceramic factory in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured," Jaishankar said in a post on his official Twitter page.

According to the Indian embassy, 50 Indian nationals worked at the factory, which was destroyed after a liquefied petroleum gas tank exploded.

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Fire Twitter Khartoum Sudan Tank May Gas 2019 Post Media

Recent Stories

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

1 hour ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

1 hour ago

SEDD, US Consulate-General discuss Intellectual Pr ..

1 hour ago

Egypt to host AEEDC Education Cairo next week

2 hours ago

555,000 quake-hit Albanians benefiting from UAE&#0 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.