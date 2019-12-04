Most People Killed in Major Explosion at Sudan Factory Were Indian Nationals - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 18 Indians are presumed to be among almost two dozen dead in a Tuesday fire that followed a large explosion at a ceramics factory in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the Indian embassy in Khartoum said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) At least 18 Indians are presumed to be among almost two dozen dead in a Tuesday fire that followed a large explosion at a ceramics factory in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum , the Indian embassy in Khartoum said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Sudanese media put the death toll at 23 people with 130 more injured.

"Reference trailing Advisory dated 03.12.2019 on the fire incident at the Seela Ceramic Factory, Bahri, Khartoum. As per the latest reports, but so far not confirmed officially, 18 are dead. The status of the others is as per lists given below, but some of the missing may be in the list of the dead, which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt," the embassy tweeted, attaching a list of names.

The Names of 16 individuals are currently on the "missing" list. Of the survivors, three are currently in intensive care and four in the general ward, as per the embassy.

India's External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, confirmed on Wednesday that a number of Indian workers were injured and killed.

"Have just received the tragic news of a major blast in the 'Saloomi' ceramic factory in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured," Jaishankar said in a post on his official Twitter page.

According to the Indian embassy, 50 Indian nationals worked at the factory, which was destroyed after a liquefied petroleum gas tank exploded.