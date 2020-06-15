Most Poles, Hungarians, Ukrainians See Their Countries as Undemocratic - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) More than a half of Poles, Hungarians and Ukrainians believe their countries are not democratic enough, a poll published Monday by the Dalia research center showed.

The Democracy Perception Index, a collaboration with the Alliance of Democracies and Rasmussen Global, was compiled from data collected in 53 countries from April 20-June 3.

It found that the governments of Poland, Hungary and Ukraine as well as Venezuela and Nigeria were least living up to the democratic expectations of their citizens.

The survey found that 78 percent of 124,000 respondents polled worldwide said that democracy was important, ranging from 92 percent in Greece to 50 percent in Iran. But only 40 percent believed they were living in democracies.

Taiwan, Philippines, Switzerland, Denmark and Saudi Arabia emerged this year as the countries with the smallest gap between the number of respondents who think democracy is important and the number who think their country is democratic.