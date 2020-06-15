UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Poles, Hungarians, Ukrainians See Their Countries As Undemocratic - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Most Poles, Hungarians, Ukrainians See Their Countries as Undemocratic - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) More than a half of Poles, Hungarians and Ukrainians believe their countries are not democratic enough, a poll published Monday by the Dalia research center showed.

The Democracy Perception Index, a collaboration with the Alliance of Democracies and Rasmussen Global, was compiled from data collected in 53 countries from April 20-June 3.

It found that the governments of Poland, Hungary and Ukraine as well as Venezuela and Nigeria were least living up to the democratic expectations of their citizens.

The survey found that 78 percent of 124,000 respondents polled worldwide said that democracy was important, ranging from 92 percent in Greece to 50 percent in Iran. But only 40 percent believed they were living in democracies.

Taiwan, Philippines, Switzerland, Denmark and Saudi Arabia emerged this year as the countries with the smallest gap between the number of respondents who think democracy is important and the number who think their country is democratic.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Democracy Alliance Poland Saudi Arabia Switzerland Philippines Nigeria Venezuela Hungary Greece Denmark April From

Recent Stories

Supreme Council of National Defence College holds ..

4 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

24 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

27 minutes ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

49 minutes ago

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

49 minutes ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.