Most Polls Close in Georgia Senate Runoffs That Will Determine Control of US Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Voting has ended in most districts in the state of Georgia for the last two US senate races that will determine the balance of power in the 50-seat chamber, with a couple locations ordered to remain open for another thirty minutes.

Most polling stations closed Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. EST (11:00 p.m. GMT) with results expected to start rolling in within the hour, although final results may not be known until late in the evening or Wednesday.

A judge ordered at least two polling stations to stay open for an extra 30 minutes or so due to downtime from technical issues.

Incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are defending their seats against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The result of the election will determine whether the Republicans or the Democrats will have a majority in the upper chamber of US Congress.

If both Democratic candidates secure two seats in the Senate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be in position to cast the tie-breaking vote when necessary. However, if at least one Republican candidate wins re-election, it will be enough for Republicans to retain the majority in the Senate that will allow them to block much of the Democrat's agenda in a split government situation.