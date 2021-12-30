UrduPoint.com

Most Pressure On Members Of Saddam Hussein's Trial Came From Iraqi Side - Judge

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 11:20 AM

Most Pressure on Members of Saddam Hussein's Trial Came From Iraqi Side - Judge

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The Iraqi side exerted strong pressure on those who took part in the trial of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, while the Untied States also attempted to steer the course of the process, though more indirectly, the first chief judge in Saddam's trial, Rizgar Mohammed Amin, told Sputnik.

"Direct pressure came from the Iraqi authorities. The US had kind of... lawyers who were with us, they were from the American embassy. American law to some extent respects the domestic judicial system, and there is a kind of observance of judicial legislation and respect for the judge, but (during the trial in Iraq) there were other tendencies... That is, there was pressure from both sides, but from the local side it was stronger and more direct," Amin, who had to step down as chief judge due to government interference in January 2006, said.

The former judge noted that there was pressure to prohibit the defendant from speaking freely and from being present at the trial, and efforts were made to prevent his defense lawyers from participating in the hearings.

"One of the defense lawyers was killed on the second day of the trial. His name was Saadoun Antar al-Janabi. Could there be more pressure than killing a lawyer? Another lawyer was abducted in front of the building where the trial was taking place and also killed. It was a challenge," Amin said.

Saddam Hussein managed to avoid capture for six months after the United States invaded Iraq on the pretext of searching for weapons of mass destruction in 2003. In December of that year, he was finally arrested near his hometown of Tikrit.

The first hearing of the special tribunal took place in July 2004. The court found Saddam Hussein guilty of crimes against humanity and sentenced him to death by hanging on November 5, 2006. Hussein was executed on December 30, 2006.

