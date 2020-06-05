Most Protesters Against Racism Leave Street Near White House - Correspondent

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The demonstration against police violence and racism near the White House has almost come to an end, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

On late Thursday, only several dozens protesters remained near the fence that separated the rally from Lafayette Square in front of the White House.

The remaining people are chanting slogans while police officers are watching them without interfering.

The United States has been facing violent protests and riots since last week following the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody.

A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man lied handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.