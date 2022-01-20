UrduPoint.com

Most Regions In US To See COVID-19 Peaks In First Half Of February - Fauci

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Most Regions in US to See COVID-19 Peaks in First Half of February - Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Some US states are already seeing a decline in the number of coronavirus infections, while most of the regions in the United States will reach peak in cases in the first half of February, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Antony Fauci said on Wednesday.

"I would imagine, as we get into the first few weeks of February, it is very likely that most of the states in the country will left turn around with their peak and starting to come down with regard to cases and then obviously hospitalizations," Fauci said during a conversation with Blue Star Families.

New York City and parts of the states neighboring New York State and New Jersey have already reached their peaks, Fauci also said.

However, many big cities, including Chicago, New Orleans and some other metropolitan areas in the South, have not yet peaked and likely will have more slower incline and decline of cases in the foreseeable future, Fauci added.

Related Topics

York New Orleans Chicago New York United States February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

1 hour ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

1 hour ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

1 hour ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

1 hour ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

2 hours ago
 Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' t ..

Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' to Russia if Situation Deterior ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.