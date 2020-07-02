The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, July 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEIJING -- China has put in place the most rigorous COVID-19 prevention and control measures for next week's national college entrance exam, a key event for which more than 10 million candidates have registered, the Ministry of education said Thursday.

Candidates and the test site staff will have their body temperatures and health conditions monitored regularly starting from 14 days ahead of the exam, the ministry said in a statement.

KABUL -- Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry has confirmed 186 new COVID-19 positive cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients infected with the virus to 32,022, a spokesman for the ministry Sayedudin Jami said Thursday.

Kabul, with 61 new positive cases of COVID-19, topped all provinces while the remaining 125 cases are in other parts of the insurgency-plagued country, the official added.

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. subsidy program for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was on Wednesday extended to Aug. 8 from the June 30 deadline after the House's approval.

The House passed the temporary extension by voice vote without debate, so as to submit the legislation for signing by U.S. President Donald Trump into law as soon as possible.

LOS ANGELES -- In the face of an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in California, the fast-approaching Independence Day holiday weekend has become a crucial test for citizens' ability to guard themselves against the deadly virus.

California, the most populous state in the United States, reported 5,898 new cases on Wednesday, raising the total confirmed cases to 232,657, and 110 new COVID-19-related deaths, among the state's highest daily counts, taking the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 6,090, according to the California Department of Public Health.