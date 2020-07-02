UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Rigorous COVID-19 Control In Place For China's College Entrance

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:35 PM

Most rigorous COVID-19 control in place for China's college entrance

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, July 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEIJING -- China has put in place the most rigorous COVID-19 prevention and control measures for next week's national college entrance exam, a key event for which more than 10 million candidates have registered, the Ministry of education said Thursday.

Candidates and the test site staff will have their body temperatures and health conditions monitored regularly starting from 14 days ahead of the exam, the ministry said in a statement.

KABUL -- Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry has confirmed 186 new COVID-19 positive cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients infected with the virus to 32,022, a spokesman for the ministry Sayedudin Jami said Thursday.

Kabul, with 61 new positive cases of COVID-19, topped all provinces while the remaining 125 cases are in other parts of the insurgency-plagued country, the official added.

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. subsidy program for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was on Wednesday extended to Aug. 8 from the June 30 deadline after the House's approval.

The House passed the temporary extension by voice vote without debate, so as to submit the legislation for signing by U.S. President Donald Trump into law as soon as possible.

LOS ANGELES -- In the face of an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in California, the fast-approaching Independence Day holiday weekend has become a crucial test for citizens' ability to guard themselves against the deadly virus.

California, the most populous state in the United States, reported 5,898 new cases on Wednesday, raising the total confirmed cases to 232,657, and 110 new COVID-19-related deaths, among the state's highest daily counts, taking the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 6,090, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Education China Vote Trump Angeles Independence United States SITE June Event All From Million

Recent Stories

Football industry will bounce back stronger from C ..

20 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Lima, Peru in fight again ..

51 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 113 in monsoon landslides in M ..

34 seconds ago

Rs 12.3 mln recovered from fee defaulters

36 seconds ago

Philippines probes deadly police shooting of soldi ..

37 seconds ago

Stocks rally as vaccine hope, recovery signs offse ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.