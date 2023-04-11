Most Russian Delegates Denied Visas to Attend UN Ad Hoc Committee in Vienna - Mission

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Most members of the Russian delegation, including representatives of the Russian Justice Ministry, did not receive visas to participate in a session of the UN Ad Hoc Committee on developing a convention to counter the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes in Vienna, Ernest Chernukhin, the deputy head of the Russian mission to Vienna, said on Tuesday.

Russia is taking part in the meeting of the fifth session of the UN Ad Hoc Committee. The meeting is being held in Vienna from April 11-21.

"Most of the Russian interdepartmental delegation, namely, representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, did not receive Austrian visas to participate in our session," Chernukhin said at the session.

Moscow regards this behavior of Austria as "an act of political pressure on Russia and a deliberate re-creation of obstacles to democratic, transparent and open negotiations on an important international treaty," the diplomat added.

In this regard, Austria is violating its obligations as one of the countries where the headquarters of the United Nations is located, on the basis of an agreement between the Republic of Austria and the United Nations of 1995, Chernukhin said.

"Russia strongly condemns the actions of the Austrian authorities and expresses a protest to Austria in connection with the failure to issue visas to the majority of the Russian delegation," he said.

Additionally, Moscow calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to assess Austria's actions in this regard, he said.