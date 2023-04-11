Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Most Russian Delegates Denied Visas To Attend UN Ad Hoc Committee In Vienna - Mission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Most Russian Delegates Denied Visas to Attend UN Ad Hoc Committee in Vienna - Mission

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Most members of the Russian delegation, including representatives of the Russian Justice Ministry, did not receive visas to participate in a session of the UN Ad Hoc Committee on developing a convention to counter the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes in Vienna, Ernest Chernukhin, the deputy head of the Russian mission to Vienna, said on Tuesday.

Russia is taking part in the meeting of the fifth session of the UN Ad Hoc Committee. The meeting is being held in Vienna from April 11-21.

"Most of the Russian interdepartmental delegation, namely, representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, did not receive Austrian visas to participate in our session," Chernukhin said at the session.

Moscow regards this behavior of Austria as "an act of political pressure on Russia and a deliberate re-creation of obstacles to democratic, transparent and open negotiations on an important international treaty," the diplomat added.

In this regard, Austria is violating its obligations as one of the countries where the headquarters of the United Nations is located, on the basis of an agreement between the Republic of Austria and the United Nations of 1995, Chernukhin said.

"Russia strongly condemns the actions of the Austrian authorities and expresses a protest to Austria in connection with the failure to issue visas to the majority of the Russian delegation," he said.

Additionally, Moscow calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to assess Austria's actions in this regard, he said.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Moscow Russia Vienna Austria April Criminals From Agreement

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

11 minutes ago
 China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

11 minutes ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

41 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

41 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

41 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.