Most Russian Tests Capable of Detecting COVID Variant AY.4.2 - Rospotrebnadzor Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Most Russian coronavirus test systems are capable of detecting a new variant of the Delta strain, AY.4.2, Kamil Khafizov, the head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, told Sputnik.

On Monday, reports said three cases of infection with the new AY.4.2 variant were detected in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

"The overwhelming majority of test systems based on PCR or isothermal amplification are absolutely capable of detecting this variant of the virus, like, in fact, many other genovariants," Khafizov said.