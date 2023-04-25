The majority of Russians polled by the VCIOM public opinion research center said they wanted Russia to conduct an independent foreign policy without imposing its will on other countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The majority of Russians polled by the VCIOM public opinion research center said they wanted Russia to conduct an independent foreign policy without imposing its will on other countries.

The survey was conducted among 1,600 adults on April 10. It found that 67% supported independence without coercion, while 18% said Russia's foreign policy should be more assertive.

Only 7% said Russia did not necessarily need an independent foreign policy as long as the interests of its population were safeguarded. A further 2% said they believed Russia should align itself with broader international opinions even if they ran counter to its national interests.

More than a half of those sampled said Russia was successfully protecting its vested interests. Almost a third of respondents said these efforts were only partially successful, whereas 5% said Russia was not able to stand up to other countries.

Some 38% also said that less independence did not mean additional benefits for Russia, while 4% said they counted on economic growth. Two percent said Russia's relations with the West would improve in the absence of an independent foreign policy, and another 2% said they believed this equaled higher living standards and social stability.