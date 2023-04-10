Close
Most Russians Believe Moscow Standing Up For National Interests - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Almost 60% of Russian citizens, when speaking about the country's foreign policy, expressed belief that Moscow is defending its national interests, with 67% indicating that Russia needs to pursue an independent foreign policy, without dictating its terms to other countries, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said Monday.

"Speaking about Russia's foreign policy, the majority of our compatriots noted that Russia today is defending its national interests regardless of whether governments of other countries like or dislike it (59%). This option prevails in all socio-demographic groups. Over 15 years, it has become 1.8 times more common (in 2008 - 33%)," the poll showed.

According to the survey, 67% of Russians, up from 54% in 2008, believe that Moscow should conduct an independent foreign policy, without seeking to dictate its terms to other countries.

Nevertheless, 18% of respondents believe that Russia should behave as a great power and dictate its will to others, the poll showed. Another 7% of respondents assume that "Russia's foreign policy can also be non-self-governing if it does not contradict the interests of its citizens," according to the poll.

According to the survey, many Russians believe that abandoning an independent foreign policy and following the political course of the West will not give the country any benefits (38%); on the contrary, Russia will lose its sovereignty, independence and freedom (25%). Another 7% believe that this should not be done and the country should remain independent. Some 5% spoke of the possible collapse of the country under such conditions, while the rest pointed to the possible loss of resources, industry and some territories, according to the poll.

Only 4% of respondents believe that giving up the country's independence in favor of policy determined by Western countries will lead to economic growth and trade, while 2% cited rising living standards, strengthened relations with the West and an end to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, according to the survey.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted on March 24 among 1,600 adult Russians, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%, and a confidence level of 95%.

