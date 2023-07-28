Most Russians Expect Distrust to Tarnish Long-Term Ties With West - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) A majority of Russians expect distrust to continue weighing heavily on relations between their country and the West for the foreseeable future, a survey out Friday revealed.

The flash poll conducted by Russia's VCIOM among 1,600 adults on July 16 showed that 63% of respondents agreed with the statement that "the relationship between Russia and the West will always be based on distrust."

This is up 21 percentage points from 1999. Only a third agreed that "the relationship between Russia and the West can be that of true friendship," down 25 points from almost a quarter of a century ago.

At the same time, 65% of Russians sampled said they saw their country as a "Eurasian civilization" and expected ties between Russia and the East to deepen in the future. Only 20% said Russia was part of Europe and shared its future.

A further 61% of those polled said European countries were not interested in a stronger Russia because they saw its rise as a threat, while 25% said Europe was interested in seeing the Russian economy grow.