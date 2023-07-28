Open Menu

Most Russians Expect Distrust To Tarnish Long-Term Ties With West - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Most Russians Expect Distrust to Tarnish Long-Term Ties With West - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) A majority of Russians expect distrust to continue weighing heavily on relations between their country and the West for the foreseeable future, a survey out Friday revealed.

The flash poll conducted by Russia's VCIOM among 1,600 adults on July 16 showed that 63% of respondents agreed with the statement that "the relationship between Russia and the West will always be based on distrust."

This is up 21 percentage points from 1999. Only a third agreed that "the relationship between Russia and the West can be that of true friendship," down 25 points from almost a quarter of a century ago.

At the same time, 65% of Russians sampled said they saw their country as a "Eurasian civilization" and expected ties between Russia and the East to deepen in the future. Only 20% said Russia was part of Europe and shared its future.

A further 61% of those polled said European countries were not interested in a stronger Russia because they saw its rise as a threat, while 25% said Europe was interested in seeing the Russian economy grow.

Related Topics

Century Russia Europe Same July From

Recent Stories

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

10 minutes ago
 DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

5 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

6 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

6 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

6 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From World