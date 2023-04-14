Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Beneficial - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) A majority of Russians polled about the recent visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow said they expect a closer relationship between the two neighbors to be beneficial for Russia.

Many politicians in Europe and beyond have been warning that attempts to isolate Russia by the West are pushing it closer to China, the world's second largest economy and a Pacific military power.

Asked whether they expected more positive consequences for their country than negative ones, 78% of the 1,500 Russians sampled by FOM pollster from March 31 to April 2 said that the Russian-Chinese friendship was for the best.

Only 8% said it was a bad thing.

Two in three respondents said the relationship between the two global powers deepened in the past year, while 2% said they grew further apart and 23% said the dynamic did not change.

Seventy-seven percent said they viewed China as a friend, whereas 9% perceived it as hostile. Three-quarters said China posed no threat to Russia's interests. Of the 14% who said it did, the largest share named China's potential claims to Russian border territories as the most concerning issue.