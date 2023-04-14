UrduPoint.com

Most Russians See Closer Ties With China As Beneficial - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Beneficial - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) A majority of Russians polled about the recent visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow said they expect a closer relationship between the two neighbors to be beneficial for Russia.

Many politicians in Europe and beyond have been warning that attempts to isolate Russia by the West are pushing it closer to China, the world's second largest economy and a Pacific military power.

Asked whether they expected more positive consequences for their country than negative ones, 78% of the 1,500 Russians sampled by FOM pollster from March 31 to April 2 said that the Russian-Chinese friendship was for the best.

Only 8% said it was a bad thing.

Two in three respondents said the relationship between the two global powers deepened in the past year, while 2% said they grew further apart and 23% said the dynamic did not change.

Seventy-seven percent said they viewed China as a friend, whereas 9% perceived it as hostile. Three-quarters said China posed no threat to Russia's interests. Of the 14% who said it did, the largest share named China's potential claims to Russian border territories as the most concerning issue.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Europe China Visit March April Border From Share Best Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end o ..

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of January 2023

3 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

18 minutes ago
 Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Benefi ..

Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Beneficial - Poll

42 minutes ago
 Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Mini ..

Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gi ..

42 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super C ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super Cup on May 5th

48 minutes ago
 PML-N to use parliamentary forum for addressing pu ..

PML-N to use parliamentary forum for addressing public issues: Minister for Ener ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.