Most Slovaks Oppose Giving Military Aid To Ukraine Under New Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 06:40 PM

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Slightly over a half of Slovaks do not want the next government to continue giving military assistance to Ukraine, a fresh poll published in the run-up to the parliamentary elections in September showed.

The survey conducted by AKO pollster for JOJ television channel from July 24-28 found that 51.5% of 1,000 Slovaks sampled wanted the future government to stop military aid to Kiev, while 43.2% expected it to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons.

President Zuzana Caputova named deputy central banker Ludovit Odor as caretaker prime minister after his predecessor, Eduard Heger, quit in May over a government crisis.

The parliament passed a vote of no confidence in Heger's government, but it stayed in power in line with the country's constitution. The new parliamentary poll is set for September 30.

Under Heger, Slovakia supplied Ukraine with a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets and an S-300 air defense system. The two countries also agreed to jointly produce Slovak gun howitzers Zuzana 2 that can fire large-caliber 155mm rounds.

Russia condemned foreign military support of Ukraine and sent a diplomatic note to all countries arming Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned last year that all weapon shipments to Ukraine would be treated as a legitimate target.

