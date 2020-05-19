UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Spaniards Back Lockdown Despite 'freedom' Protests: Poll

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:34 PM

Most Spaniards back lockdown despite 'freedom' protests: poll

Most Spaniards support the lockdown and believe it should be extended, a survey showed Tuesday, despite angry protests in Madrid and elsewhere denouncing the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Most Spaniards support the lockdown and believe it should be extended, a survey showed Tuesday, despite angry protests in Madrid and elsewhere denouncing the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Figures from a survey by the state-run Centre for Sociological Studies (CIS) showed 95 percent of respondents believed the measures to fight the epidemic were necessary or very necessary.

Spain has suffered one of the most-deadly outbreaks of the epidemic, counting more than 231,000 cases and 27,000 deaths, although the numbers peaked on April 2.

Six out of 10 respondents said they believed the strict conditions of the lockdown, which was imposed on March 14 but is being slowly eased, should be extended for longer, while 29 percent said they wanted more freedom of movement.

But the population appears divided over how the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has handled the crisis, with 46 percent saying they had a lot or quite a lot of confidence in its policies, while 48 percent said they had little or none.

Carried out between May 4 and 13 among a sample of 3,800 respondents, the survey was published just days after anti-government demonstrations took place in several districts of Madrid and in other cities, some involving hundreds of people.

Banging saucepans, waving Spanish flags and calling for "freedom", the demonstrators demanded Sanchez resign in a series of protests firmly backed by rightwing and far rightwing parties.

"Sanchez's management of the crisis is a disaster," demonstrator Fernando Lopez told AFPTV during a protest outside the headquarters of Sanchez's Socialist party in Madrid.

"Everything he's doing, the delays in acting and the lack of freedom, what he's putting Spain through is intolerable," he said.

In the southern city of Seville, there were similar demands.

"We want Sanchez to go because he's ruining this country," said a man who only gave his name as Ignacio.

Renewed four times, the state of emergency has let the government impose some of the world's tightest restrictions on Spain's nearly 47 million population, although it has since begun a cautious rollback which is due to finish by late June.

The state of emergency is set to expire on May 23 at midnight but the government will on Wednesday seek parliamentary approval to extend it one more time.

If approved, it would mean the state of emergency would last until late June.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest World Man Seville Madrid Spain March April May June From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

36 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

1 hour ago

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

1 hour ago

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

1 hour ago

AAC pays surprise visit to bazaar to check price l ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.