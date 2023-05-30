Most Swiss Oppose Adding 'Third Gender' Option in Official Records - Poll

Most people in Switzerland are opposed to adding a "third gender" option on official papers for those who do not identify as either male or female, a poll out Tuesday has revealed

Of more than 30,000 people surveyed nationwide by the Leewas pollster from March 28-29, 62% said they were against having a third option in addition to "male" or "female" on the civil status register. Only 35% backed the non-binary option.

The poll's margin of error did not exceed 1%.

Switzerland allows transgender people to change their name and gender with a simple visit to the civil registry office.

The survey showed that the Swiss were split on the move, with 48% apiece backing and criticizing the new rule, which took effect in January 2022.

The Swiss government opposed the introduction of the "third gender" option in a report in December. It argued that society was not ready to abandon the traditional binary concept of gender and that such a provision would require the adoption of major constitutional amendments.