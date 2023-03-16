MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The people of Syria support Russia in conducting the special military operation in Ukraine, the world will become safer and more peaceful after Moscow wins, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"Certainly, the Syrian people are very enthusiastic about supporting Russia for a number of reasons. On the one hand, it is solidarity since the Russian Federation has supported the Syrians in the fight against terrorism; on the other hand, there is a more global view of this war ... When the Russian Federation wins this war, as most Syrians wish, a new world, a safer and more peaceful world will emerge. This is the real perception of Syrians of this war," Assad said.