UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Trainees At Xinjiang Centers Have Graduated, Returned Homes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 03:59 PM

Most trainees at Xinjiang centers have graduated, returned homes

Most of the trainees at vocational educational centers in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region have graduated and return homes

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Most of the trainees at vocational educational centers in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region have graduated and return homes.

These trainees, influenced by terrorism and extremism were imparted education about on laws and vocational skills to help them useful citizens and start jobs and businesses, Arken Tuniaz, vice chairman of the regional government said at a briefing on Xinjiang development held here on Tuesday.

"Some of them have found jobs with the skills they obtained at the centers, while some have set up their own businesses," Arken Tuniaz, vice-chairman of the regional government said.

The graduates have started to play a positive role in Xinjiang's development, Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the regional government who was also present said.

"They have also helped others in finding better jobs and pursing a better life," he said.

Since most of the trainees have graduated, many teaching facilities have been used to provide short training courses on agricultural skills for local people, Shohrat said.

The regional government has invited many diplomats and international human rights officials to visit the centers, which were wrongfully portrayed as "labor camps" by some western media, Shohrat said.

"Many of them said the center is an effective way to eliminate religious extremism," he added.

Related Topics

Education Visit Media Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Cricketer Hasan Ali to marry Indian girl

54 seconds ago

Dubai Customs announces achievements in 2Q 2019

12 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council host workshop for clubs and f ..

16 minutes ago

England talisman Stokes hails new maturity as Ashe ..

22 seconds ago

ACE arrests two auditors, three finance officers i ..

24 seconds ago

Export of travel services earns $391.3 mln in 11 m ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.