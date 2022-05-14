Most Turks Oppose Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Over Their Support for PKK - Cavusoglu

Majority of Turkish people opposes the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO over their open support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Kurdish YPG militia, deemed terrorist by Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Majority of Turkish people opposes the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO over their open support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Kurdish YPG militia, deemed terrorist by Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday.

"The problem for Turkey is that Finland and Sweden are supporting PKK, and Turkey is seeking solidarity from a military alliance," Cavusoglu said at the doorstep of the informal meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs in Berlin, adding that "these two countries are openly supporting and are engaging with PKK-YPG. These are terrorist organizations, they have been attacking every day our troops."

Cavusoglu added that solidarity within an alliance such as NATO is as much important as security.

"NATO is not a union, it is not an international organization, it is an alliance. Therefore, it is not only about the security, it is also about the solidarity, shoulder to shoulder solidarity when allies are needed," the minister said.

The minister also said that Turks are opposing the accession of these Northern European countries to the alliance and urge Ankara to block their membership.

"A big majority of the Turkish people are against the membership of those countries who are supporting PKK-YPG terrorist organizations and they are asking us to block this membership," Cavusoglu said.