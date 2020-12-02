UrduPoint.com
Most UK Adults Willing Get Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Survey

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:54 PM

Over half of the UK adult population (75 percent) would agree to get the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US pharmaceutical Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech, which will begin to be rolled out in the UK from next week after receiving the green light from the UK regulatory agency, according to poll findings released on Wednesday

"In light of the news that the rollout of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can begin as soon as next week, over half (57%) of UK adults said they would be keen to get it," the polling firm Savanta ComRes said on Twitter, where it posted the results of a survey conducted in mid-November.

The study showed that only 15 percent of the people interviewed said they would be "reluctant" to be vaccinated.

The older the people the higher the percentage who agree to be immunized against COVID-19, with 47 percent of consent among the 18-34 age group, 51 percent for the 35-55-year-old, and 70 percent when 55 or older.

When asked if a vaccine should be made compulsory in the UK, 52 percent supported the idea, while 20 percent opposed it.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reassured on Wednesday that any COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory in the UK, but said that his government is working to tackle online disinformation campaigns promoted by anti-vax groups.

"I strongly urge people to take up the vaccine but it is no part of our culture or our ambition in this country to make vaccines mandatory. That is not how we do things," Johnson told Parliament during the weekly Prime Minister Question Hour.

The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine candidate. The UKs Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is also assessing the Oxord/AstraZeneca vaccine and its verdict should be issued soon.

