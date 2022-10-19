Most UK Citizens Support Nationalization of Water, Energy, Train Services - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The majority of the UK people believe that such services as train, water and energy should be run in the public sector, a YouGov poll showed on Wednesday.

The survey was conducted among 1,713 UK adults on September 21-22. Participants were asked whether fire services, ambulances, water, social care, trains, energy, buses, general practitioner surgeries and other national health services should be run in the private or the public sector.

According to the YouGov poll, 57% of respondents think that train services should be run entirely within the public sector, including 44% of Conservative voters and 77% of Labour voters.

At the same time, 55% and 63% of voters believe that water and energy industries respectively should also be run in the public sector due to soaring utility bills.

Over the past months, the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia in retaliation for its military operation in Ukraine sent energy prices soaring, triggering record-high inflation in some countries. In the United Kingdom, rising costs of living hit millions of households.