Most UK Citizens Unsure About Meaning of 'Culture Wars,' Key Concepts - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A majority of British citizens are not very familiar with the meaning of "culture wars" and terms in the public debate about it, despite a huge surge in media discussion, a survey by Ipsos MORI for the Policy Institute at King's College London found.

The survey included online interviews of 2,834 adults aged 16 and older in the United Kingdom between November 26 and December 2, 2020.

"An incredible surge in media discussion of 'culture wars' in the UK has not yet been matched by widespread public engagement with key concepts in the debate, or an understanding of their meaning," Policy Institute director Bobby Duffy was quoted as saying in an Ipsos MORI news release.

Asked about the basic meaning of "culture wars," 43% of respondents said that they have a limited understanding of the term, 14% associate it with race and racism, 11% with religion, and only a small minority associate culture wars with the meaning of a plurality of ideologies that have been prominent in British media in this area.

Citing a media content analysis, the pollster said that 808 UK newspaper articles had discussed the concept of culture wars in 2020, up from 106 in 2015. The Guardian, for example, mentioned the term in 999 reports between 1993 and 2020, while The Times in 482, according to the press release.

"Our research shows that in fact the public have a much less clear understanding of what 'culture wars' mean, and which side they are supposed to be on," Ipsos MORI CEO Ben Page said.

In addition, the results of the survey demonstrated that nearly half of those interviewed had heard "at least a little" about the phrase "being woke" and 33% of respondents have heard it a lot,� while another 49% said they knew almost nothing about the term.