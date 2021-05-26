UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most UK Citizens Unsure About Meaning Of 'Culture Wars,' Key Concepts - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:13 PM

Most UK Citizens Unsure About Meaning of 'Culture Wars,' Key Concepts - Poll

A majority of British citizens are not very familiar with the meaning of "culture wars" and terms in the public debate about it, despite a huge surge in media discussion, a survey by Ipsos MORI for the Policy Institute at King's College London found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A majority of British citizens are not very familiar with the meaning of "culture wars" and terms in the public debate about it, despite a huge surge in media discussion, a survey by Ipsos MORI for the Policy Institute at King's College London found.

The survey included online interviews of 2,834 adults aged 16 and older in the United Kingdom between November 26 and December 2, 2020.

"An incredible surge in media discussion of 'culture wars' in the UK has not yet been matched by widespread public engagement with key concepts in the debate, or an understanding of their meaning," Policy Institute director Bobby Duffy was quoted as saying in an Ipsos MORI news release.

Asked about the basic meaning of "culture wars," 43% of respondents said that they have a limited understanding of the term, 14% associate it with race and racism, 11% with religion, and only a small minority associate culture wars with the meaning of a plurality of ideologies that have been prominent in British media in this area.

Citing a media content analysis, the pollster said that 808 UK newspaper articles had discussed the concept of culture wars in 2020, up from 106 in 2015. The Guardian, for example, mentioned the term in 999 reports between 1993 and 2020, while The Times in 482, according to the press release.

"Our research shows that in fact the public have a much less clear understanding of what 'culture wars' mean, and which side they are supposed to be on," Ipsos MORI CEO Ben Page said.

In addition, the results of the survey demonstrated that nearly half of those interviewed had heard "at least a little" about the phrase "being woke" and 33% of respondents have heard it a lot,� while another 49% said they knew almost nothing about the term.

Related Topics

Minority London United Kingdom November December 2015 2020 Media From Race

Recent Stories

US study finds tiny number of vaccine 'breakthroug ..

35 seconds ago

SBP to conduct 2nd phase of sports webinar-online ..

37 seconds ago

German Cabinet Not Authorizing Weapons Export to U ..

2 minutes ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed leaves for K ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 60,700 fine imposed on profiteers in faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

IAEA's Grossi Describes Iran's Uranium Enrichment ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.