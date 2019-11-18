UrduPoint.com
Most UK Leave Voters Say Risking Country's Breakup Worth It For Brexit - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:19 PM

Most pro-Brexit voters in the United Kingdom believe that the potential breakup of the four countries that make up the UK was worth risking in the name of Brexit, a survey out on Monday has showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Most pro-Brexit voters in the United Kingdom believe that the potential breakup of the four countries that make up the UK was worth risking in the name of Brexit, a survey out on Monday has showed.

The poll, conducted by Sky news broadcaster, asked so-called Leave voters whether an independent Scotland and Wales, and reunited Ireland would be consequences worth suffering for Brexit. On Scotland, 41 percent answered in the affirmative, and only 18 percent felt the opposite. Meanwhile, 17 percent said that they would welcome Scotland's secession regardless of the situation, and 24 percent could not give a definitive answer.

With regard to Welsh independence, 28 percent of respondents said it was worth risking for the UK's exit from the EU, and 26 percent said they were not ready to accept this.

A quarter of surveyed Leave voters believed that Northern Ireland's possible accession to the Republic of Ireland would be a price worth paying for Brexit, while 19 present disagreed.

On October 17, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop, which dealt with how to handle the only land border the EU and UK share, making it the main source of contention.

The deal was nevertheless met with strong resistance within the UK parliament, prompting a snap general election to be called for December 12. Brexit itself, which was supposed to happen by the second deadline of October 31, has been rescheduled to January 31.

