UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Ukrainians Say President Zelenskyy Lawfully Dissolved Parliament - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:40 PM

Most Ukrainians Say President Zelenskyy Lawfully Dissolved Parliament - Poll

Most Ukrainians believe that the new president acted lawfully when he dissolved the parliament immediately after taking office, a poll out Friday has suggested

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Most Ukrainians believe that the new president acted lawfully when he dissolved the parliament immediately after taking office, a poll out Friday has suggested.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy took the oath of office at the parliament building in Kiev on May 20.

He called a snap election for July 21, three months earlier than it was due.

A survey by the Rating pollster from June 8-12 found that 58 percent of Ukrainians believed the move was "in line with the constitution and people's expectations."

A fifth of those sampled said Zelenskyy went with what people wanted but in doing so he acted unlawfully, while six percent said his actions were neither lawful nor wanted.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Kiev May June July From

Recent Stories

Grad Show at NUST displays innovative architecture ..

33 seconds ago

Assange Refutes All Accusations, Protests Against ..

49 seconds ago

UVAS holds National Training Workshop on “Produc ..

13 minutes ago

Huawei Climbs in BrandZ Rankings of the World’s ..

16 minutes ago

US Fails to Meet Commitment to Withdraw YPG From S ..

51 seconds ago

Trump Says to Appoint Former Ice Director Tom Homa ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.