Most Ukrainians Say President Zelenskyy Lawfully Dissolved Parliament - Poll
Most Ukrainians believe that the new president acted lawfully when he dissolved the parliament immediately after taking office, a poll out Friday has suggested
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy took the oath of office at the parliament building in Kiev on May 20.
He called a snap election for July 21, three months earlier than it was due.
A survey by the Rating pollster from June 8-12 found that 58 percent of Ukrainians believed the move was "in line with the constitution and people's expectations."
A fifth of those sampled said Zelenskyy went with what people wanted but in doing so he acted unlawfully, while six percent said his actions were neither lawful nor wanted.