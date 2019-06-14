Most Ukrainians Say President Zelenskyy Lawfully Dissolved Parliament - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Most Ukrainians believe that the new president acted lawfully when he dissolved the parliament immediately after taking office, a poll out Friday has suggested.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy took the oath of office at the parliament building in Kiev on May 20.

He called a snap election for July 21, three months earlier than it was due.

A survey by the Rating pollster from June 8-12 found that 58 percent of Ukrainians believed the move was "in line with the constitution and people's expectations."

A fifth of those sampled said Zelenskyy went with what people wanted but in doing so he acted unlawfully, while six percent said his actions were neither lawful nor wanted.