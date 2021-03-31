Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' By N. Korea's Missile Tests - Source
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:03 AM
The majority of the member states at the UN Security Council expressed concern over the recent North Korea's missile tests and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue, a diplomatic source at the Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday, following closed consultations on the matter
"Member states are in majority concerned by the tests," the source said. "Everybody reaffirmed the objective of denuclearization (complete, verifiable, irreversible) and the importance of diplomacy and dialogue."