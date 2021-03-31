The majority of the member states at the UN Security Council expressed concern over the recent North Korea's missile tests and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue, a diplomatic source at the Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday, following closed consultations on the matter

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The majority of the member states at the UN Security Council expressed concern over the recent North Korea 's missile tests and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue, a diplomatic source at the Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday, following closed consultations on the matter.

"Member states are in majority concerned by the tests," the source said. "Everybody reaffirmed the objective of denuclearization (complete, verifiable, irreversible) and the importance of diplomacy and dialogue."