UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The majority of the member states at the UN Security Council expressed concern over North Korea's recent missile tests and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue, a diplomatic source at the Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday, following closed consultations on the matter.

"Member states are in majority concerned by the tests," the source said. "Everybody reaffirmed the objective of denuclearization (complete, verifiable, irreversible) and the importance of diplomacy and dialogue."

North Korea has conducted two cruise and ballistic missile tests on March 21 and March 25. The launches sparked concerns among a number of states that requested closed consultations on the matter at the UN Security Council.

Norway, Estonia and Ireland - non-permanent members of the UN Security Council - issued statements condemning the launches and called on North Korea to contribute toward denuclearization.

"We urge the DPRK [North Korea] government to fully comply with UNSC resolutions, take concrete steps towards denuclearization, enter into a meaningful dialogue with the international community," the diplomatic mission of Norway to the United Nations said via Twitter after the closed meeting of the Security Council.

On Saturday, North Korean senior official Ri Pyong Chol called the missile tests a right of a sovereign state for self-defense over the military threat posed by the United States and South Korea.