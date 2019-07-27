Most US Adults Oppose Paying Reparations to Descendants of Slaves - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) A 56 majority of Americans reject proposals to pay reparations to African-Americans to compensate for ancestors' suffering as slaves, a new Hill-HarrisX poll revealed.

"The survey found that 56 percent of registered voters were in agreement that reparations were not necessary because these harms have been adequately compensated," The Hill said in a report explaining the poll.

"Twenty percent of respondents said they were in favor of reparations, while 24 percent said they were unsure."

Eighty-one percent of Republicans opposed reparations, and 57 percent of independent voters also expressed opposition, as did 36 percent of Democrats, the report said.

The issue has surfaced in the Democratic presidential Primary where most of the two-dozen candidates have expressed some level of support for slavery reparations.