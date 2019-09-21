UrduPoint.com
Most US Democrats Want More Women in Public Office, Republicans Ambivalent - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) A majority of Democrats in the United States say they believe the country would benefit if more women than men were elected to public office while few Republicans agree, a new Rasmussen poll revealed on Friday.

"Fifty-two percent (52 percent) of Democrats think it would be better for society if women held more political positions, a view shared by only 18 percent of Republicans and 28 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party," Rasmussen said via Twitter.

Overall, just 33 percent of likely US voters say they believe society would benefit women politicians outnumbered their male counterparts, Rasmussen said in a separate press release on the poll.

A 45 percent plurality say they think nothing would change if women politicians outnumbered male counterparts, while 12 percent think society would suffer, the release said.

In recent years, female empowerment has become an overriding theme in US politics, entertainment and media, fueled in part by the so-called Me Too movement, in which women reveal instances of sexual harassment and abuse by male supervisors but also colleagues and acquaintances.

