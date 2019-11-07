UrduPoint.com
Most US Equipment, Troops Pulled Out From Area Near Kobani In Syria - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Most of the US forces and military equipment have been pulled out from the Kobani area in Syria and the withdrawal process is continuing, US Navy Rear Adm. Director William Byrne Jr. told reporters on Thursday.

"First of all, our steady withdrawal, or deliberate withdrawal, from the Kobani landing zone continues," Byrne said. "I would say that most of the equipment and most of the people have withdrawn from that area. It's going safely, it's going successfully, and it's meeting the requirements of the commanders on the ground."

In early October, the United States announced the withdrawal of its forces from northeastern Syria.

Soon thereafter, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in the area against the Kurdish militia and the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

However, the United States later announced its intent to stay in the area to protect oil fields and oil-rich land.

On October 17, the United States and Turkey came to an agreement to establish a 120-hour ceasefire in order to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from northeastern Syria.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkey and Russia reached a separate agreement to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

More Stories From World

